Man pleads guilty to killing Peach Co. deputies, sentenced to two life sentences

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man accused of killing two Peach County Sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

Ralph Stanley Elrod chose to plead guilty on all 9 counts, including 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of felony murder, and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm upon 5 different officers.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Elrod shot and killed Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood in November 2016. Both officers responded to an argument between neighbors in Byron.

Judge Edgar Ennis accepted Elrod’s negotiated plea deal which sentences Elrod to life in prison without parole to be served consecutively, plus life in prison without parole, plus 100 years.