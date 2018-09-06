Ford recalling two million F-150 pickups due to fire concerns

(NBC NEWS) – Ford recalls nearly two million F-150 pickup trucks to address fire concerns with its seat belts.

The North American recall covers 2015 through 2018 Ford F-150 regular cab and supercrew cab vehicles. The automaker says pre-tensioners in front seat belts could generate excessive sparks when depolyed that could start a fire.

Ford says its aware of 17 reports in the U.S. and six in Canada. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation in August after receiving reports of fires due to the defect.

Ford dealers will repair the vehicles for free.