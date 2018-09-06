Discover Middle Georgia: Georgia State Cotton Museum

VIENNA, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Vienna, Georgia has a population just under 4,000 people. Though it may be a smaller city, its agricultural production is quite large.

In 2014, Dooly County was the top producer of cotton in the state of Georgia.

The state’s history with the “white gold” dates back over 100 years.

At the Georgia State Cotton Museum, located just off of I-75 in Vienna, visitors can learn more about cotton production in the state and more specifically, within the local community.

Earl Collier is the Host at the Georgia State Cotton Museum. He welcomes visitors from all over the United States and the world.

“When people walk in here, they’re amazed at how much information and some of the things we do have in here,” says Collier.

The museum features artifacts from farmers working in the cotton fields, farming equipment, the white, fluffy stuff itself and so much more.

Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy takes us inside the Georgia State Cotton Museum and shows us how cotton played a major role in Middle Georgia’s economy as we continue to Discover Middle Georgia.