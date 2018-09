MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been months since the disagreement began on how to handle Macon-Bibb County’s trash billing between county commissioners and Mayor Robert Reichert.

The big question is whether the county should return to a quarterly billing system or stick with the new annual system–and how it would impact residents as well as the county.

Today Commissioner Al Tillman will hold a news conference at 11:00 am.