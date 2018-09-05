North Macon shopping center stores announced

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Seven stores are coming to North Macon in Fall of 2019.

Joint venture partners, St. Petersburg, Fla.-based The Sembler Company and Atlanta, Ga.-based Berkley Development announced the groundbreaking of North Macon Plaza, Tuesday. The shopping center will be located at I-75 and Bass Road.

The stores opening next Fall include, Marshall’s/Homegoods, Michael’s, Beall’s Outlet, Old Navy, Five Below, Famous Footwear, and Lifeway Christian.

Michael Cohn, founder of Berkley Development says there is also opportunity for a North Macon Plaza Phase II.