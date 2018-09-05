Man convicted of armed robbery sentenced to 20-years in prison

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Deiondre Howard to 30-years, 20 of those years in prison without the possibility of parole.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 20-year-old Macon man will serve prison time after confessing to committing a string of robberies over a two-week span.

A judge sentenced Deiondre Khalill Howard to 30-years, 20 of them in prison and possibly without parole.

The sentencing comes after Howard pleaded guilty to his part in multiple armed robberies between April 27, 2017 and May 11th, 2017.

According to court documents, Howard is convicted of two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Court documents say Howard admitted to nine robberies. Some of those being Ultra Shoes, Subway, Red Carpet Inn and Sally’s Beauty Supply.

Police say a silver car was used in multiple robberies which eventually led them to Howard.