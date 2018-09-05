Dublin VA Center shows off new $7.5 million memory care unit

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials at the Carl Vinson VA Center in Dublin took us inside their brand new multi-million dollar facility.They say it’s re-defining what home feels like.

“It’s a big change in their life to go from what they were used to into a facility like this. So if we can make it a little bit more comfortable, I think it’s important,” said Scott Whittington over Communications and Stakeholder Relations.

The $7.5 million memory care wing inside the center will soon be a place veterans can call home–more specifically veterans with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other similar illnesses.

The center is now offering veteran patients a new modern, state-of-the-art space to call their own.

“Just the aesthetics of the building and actually the scenery on the outside from our wonderful windows make a perfect place for our veterans,” said Associate Director of Patient Care Services Connie Hampton.

They believe new expansion will help alleviate overcrowding in the current community living center.

“We have an additional 14 rooms and this is going to open up some space in our other ward because right now we have a few veterans that are doubled up on rooms,” Whittington explained.

As a former vet himself, he says it’ll give each war hero the privacy they deserve.

“The 14 additional beds will actually allow for us to have our patients in private rooms so they have a more intimate setting where they can enjoy their families,” Hampton continue.

The saying goes: ‘there’s no place like home’.

“What better way to celebrate those who serve than to put together something like this.”

Officials are hoping technology upgrades along with Dementia friendly improvements to the new ward will come pretty close.

Hampton says the next grand opening they’re looking at is the VA’s mental health building currently under construction at the front of the hospital. They expect that to open up in January of 2019.

The next big project they’re in talks about is expanding their Nursing Home facility. It’s all a part of the VA’s shift in focus toward mental healthcare among vets.