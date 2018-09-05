Commissioners pass $4.4-mill for South Bibb Rec Center’s phase two project

Phase three will be discussed down the line, according to Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Commissioners voted on $4.4-million in SPLOST money for South Bibb Recreation Center’s phase two project.

The new South Bibb Recreational Center is looking to break ground for phase two of the project.

“This is a master plan, just a continuation of the master plan, for 2015 that the community voted on and said that they wanted. We [are] really just giving the voters what they asked for with the 2015 and 2018 SPLOST,” Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker said.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners met Tuesday evening to vote on passing up to $4.4-million for phase two of three for the project. Walker says phase two will include pulling out weeds and replacing it with pavilions, playgrounds, splash pads and lighting for the multi-purpose fields.

“There’s so much investment, so much put into this particular building. The people drive by, you [saw] it being built from the ground up. The other ones have been here for a while, even though they have redone the other ones, this is just in the heart of Macon,” Zumba Fitness Trainer at South Bibb, Janice Shephard said.

She says this addition is exactly what this side of town needs.

“They want to have something to do and finally this part of the community has somewhere to go, something to do,” Shephard said.

Now, a place for people in South Macon to go and a place Shephard worried about potentially closing a month ago, she says now gives a safe place for the youth to be.

“If the kids don’t have anywhere to go. All they can do is be on the streets, but if you keep centers like this open and bring in programs with people of power teaching these kids the right thing and to stay out of trouble, I think that’s going to make a world of difference,” she said.

Walker says phase two will take anywhere from nine to 12 months to complete and will break ground immediately.