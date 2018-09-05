Rep. Austin Scott hosting Military Service Academy Day in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An upcoming event in Warner Robins is giving high school students access to information about the U.S. Military Service Academy.

“Attending a service academy is a real honor and a great opportunity for students to serve our country and obtain a post-secondary education,” says Rep. Austin Scott.

He will host U.S. Military Service Academy Day at the Museum of Aviation, Saturday.

“I’m proud to host this event each year, and I encourage all interested students and their families in the Eighth District to join us on September 8 to learn more about our nation’s service academies,” says Scott.

The event is free and open to the public. People attending the event will learn how to apply to each academy and how they are selected. Members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy are set to be in attendance as well as representatives from Georgia Military College and the University of North Georgia.

Registration for Saturday’s event begins at 9 AM. The event starts at 10.

Students who can’t attend the event can get information on the application process by clicking here.