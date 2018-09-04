Restaurant Report Card: September 4th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health scores from around Middle Georgia for this week:
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Salads 2 Go
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
The Pickled Okra Deli
35 JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
MaMa’s Que & Stew & Country Cafe LLC
241 E 22 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week:
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70
An employee was drinking a soft drink in an area that wasn’t designated for such, there were an excessive amount of bread crumbs on food contact surfaces, and a waffle iron had an excess build-up of batter.