Restaurant Report Card: September 4th, 2018

By
Christian Ferrante
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health scores from around Middle Georgia for this week:

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92

- Advertisement -

Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100

Salads 2 Go
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94

Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96

The Pickled Okra Deli
35 JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95

MaMa’s Que & Stew & Country Cafe LLC
241 E 22 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100

Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100

Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80

South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95

Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92

Here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week:

Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70

An employee was drinking a soft drink in an area that wasn’t designated for such, there were an excessive amount of bread crumbs on food contact surfaces, and a waffle iron had an excess build-up of batter.

You Might Also Like