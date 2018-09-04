Restaurant Report Card: September 4th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health scores from around Middle Georgia for this week:

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Salads 2 Go

917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

The Pickled Okra Deli

35 JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

MaMa’s Que & Stew & Country Cafe LLC

241 E 22 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Treasures by the Track

105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Golden Corral

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Nu-Way Weiners

3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week:

Waffle House

3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 70

An employee was drinking a soft drink in an area that wasn’t designated for such, there were an excessive amount of bread crumbs on food contact surfaces, and a waffle iron had an excess build-up of batter.