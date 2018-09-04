Republican headquarters re-opens in Macon for elections

At the headquarters voters can pick up signs and buttons.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With elections two months away the republican party is trying to get voters excited.

The republican headquarters in Macon re-opened this morning. It will be open until Election Day on November 6th.

People can stop by and pick up campaign materials. Candidates will also be stopping by every so often to take part in phone banks.

“The republican party is strong in Bibb County and that we’re going to push to get these republican candidates elected and that’s what we’re here for, to make sure everyone has a resource place to come,” Bibb County Republican Party Chairman Calvin Palmer said.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers are looking for volunteers to come in during those times and help hand out materials.

The headquarters is located at 2720 Riverside Dr.