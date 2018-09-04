Gordon moves closer to landfall, but heat is the big story in Middle Georgia

Good evening,

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Gordon as it moves onto land.



Winds have been pretty stable at around 70 mph, but areas around Mobile and coastal Alabama have experienced power outages and heavy flooding rains.



The forecast brings the storm through parts of Mississippi and into Arkansas, with more rain and winds to those areas, but here in Middle Georgia we will actually see some dry air filtering into the area. This should limit our rain chances through the next few days.



Isolated storms will still be possible through much of the rest of the week. Despite dry air in some of the mid levels we will still see the heat across Middle Georgia.



The heat sticks around through the week and into the weekend. Humidity will also stick around, making it feel pretty miserable across Middle Georgia this weekend.