Fort Valley State names new men’s basketball coach

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University has a new men’s head basketball coach.

Mark Sherrill was chosen from a pool of almost 80 candidates, the school announced Tuesday.

Sherrill has been an associate head men’s basketball coach at Division II Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina for the past 24 seasons. He helped lead the Golden Bulls to CIAA Western Division titles in 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 and Southern Division titles in 2016 and 2018.

“I am excited and blessed to be selected as the new head men’s basketball coach at Fort Valley State University,” Sherrill said in a school release. “I am aware of the university’s rich tradition and the Wildcat Pride that is exemplified by students and generations of alumni. I look forward to representing FVSU and collaborating with students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters to uphold the legacy while promoting winning ways on and off the basketball court.”

Sherrill replaces Sammy Jackson, who resigned on August 23.