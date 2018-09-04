Man sentenced to 15 years in Macon kidnapping investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend more than a decade in prison for the role he played in a kidnapping in Macon. 29-year-old Raul Sanchez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to armed robbery & kidnapping, and was sentenced to 15 years for the crime.
Sanchez-Gonzalez was identified as the person who helped a woman rob a man at a motel on Romeiser Drive back in March of 2017. The victim was set to meet a woman he met online. He was placed in the backseat of his car after his hands were bound by tape. He was later forced into the trunk.
The driver led Bibb County deputies on a chase after authorities tried to pull the car over for a broken tail light. The two eventually got out of the car and ran away before they were arrested.
“Mr. Sanchez-Gonzalez did everything he could to escape justice, but the law caught up with him. I hope his 15 years in prison will be enough time for him to consider what his victim felt, locked away in a trunk uncertain of what the future held,” says District Attorney, David Cooke.
Sanchez-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen and will be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement once his prison sentence is complete.
A case against 21-year-old India Summer is still pending in Bibb County Superior Court.