Man sentenced to 15 years in Macon kidnapping investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend more than a decade in prison for the role he played in a kidnapping in Macon. 29-year-old Raul Sanchez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to armed robbery & kidnapping, and was sentenced to 15 years for the crime.

Sanchez-Gonzalez was identified as the person who helped a woman rob a man at a motel on Romeiser Drive back in March of 2017. The victim was set to meet a woman he met online. He was placed in the backseat of his car after his hands were bound by tape. He was later forced into the trunk.

- Advertisement -

The driver led Bibb County deputies on a chase after authorities tried to pull the car over for a broken tail light. The two eventually got out of the car and ran away before they were arrested.

“Mr. Sanchez-Gonzalez did everything he could to escape justice, but the law caught up with him. I hope his 15 years in prison will be enough time for him to consider what his victim felt, locked away in a trunk uncertain of what the future held,” says District Attorney, David Cooke.

Sanchez-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen and will be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement once his prison sentence is complete.

Related Article: Warner Robins scammer arrested after kidnapping teenage girl

A case against 21-year-old India Summer is still pending in Bibb County Superior Court.