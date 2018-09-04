MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Throughout September, the Bibb County School District will hold events focusing on the importance of attending school every day.

The 4th annual Attendance Awareness Month Kick-off event is happening Friday, September 7th. Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins is the special guest at that event set for 2 PM.

People attending the celebration will hear why arriving on time to school is also important.

Later this month, Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin is expected to take part in attendance-based conversations at Riley Elementary School and Rutland Middle School.