Six Flags over Georgia hosting casting call for annual Fright Fest

Update: There’s a casting call happening Saturday, September 8th at the park in Austell. The company is looking to hire scare actors during the job fair.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags over Georgia is getting ready for its annual Fright Fest and you could be part of the fun.

The amusement park is looking to hire 300 employees for the event. There are opportunities for singers, dancers, scare actors, zombies, monsters, and more.

A casting call will be held at 7110 Oak Ridge Pkwy, Suite 120, in Austell, Saturday, July 28th. The event is from 10 AM until 12 PM. Scare actor auditions will be held from 2 PM until 5 PM.

You must submit an application before the event. You’ll find it here.

Fright Fest presented by Snickers is on select nights from September 22nd until October 28th.