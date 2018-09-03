Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, but will likely have minimal impact on Middle Georgia

Good evening,

The main weather story across the southeast is Tropical Storm Gordon. The good news for those of us in Middle Georgia is that impact will be pretty minimal, if the storm stays on its current course (if for some reason the storm makes a turn closer to our area we will have a bit more to worry about…).



We have already seen some strengthening of the storm this evening. As of the 8pm update winds are sustained around 60 mph. Heavy rain and gusty winds have been seen in parts of south Florida and that will only increase as the storm moves further into the Gulf of Mexico.



High pressure of the Appalachians will help to guide the storm further to our west, which is great news for us here in Middle Georgia, but bad news in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. The main threats here in Middle Georgia include the chance of some severe storms Tuesday and (possibly) Wednesday along the outer bands of the storm.



The forecast currently calls for Gordon to become a Category 1 Hurricane as it makes landfall along the Gulf. This is a fast moving storm, which means that the impacts will be slightly less than if it was a system that moved slowly bringing constant high winds and storm surge to the coast.



Heavy rain will still be likely closer to the eye of the storm. Middle Georgia, once again, is only expecting to see rain from the peripheral bands.



The other story along with the storm, will be the heat, that is expected to hang around for the foreseeable future.