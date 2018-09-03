No break in the heat and humidity for Labor Day in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – While many people are catching a break from work this Labor Day, the weather will remain active.

A ridge of high pressure (same as last week) continues to sit over the east coast.

This system is transporting tropical air from the Atlantic Ocean over Middle Georgia, resulting in high humidity and isolated, pop-up showers in the afternoon hours.

Widespread rain is not expected in Middle Georgia today, but about 30 percent of the Middle Georgia area will receive rainfall.

Showers will start to develop around 1 p.m. and completely die down by 10 p.m.

Temperatures will hit the mid-80’s around lunchtime, topping out in the low-mid 90’s between 3 and 5 p.m.

With the ridge of high pressure building up across the east coast, there will be little changes in the weather over the next seven days.

Each day is expected to be hot and humid, with isolated showers/storms.

