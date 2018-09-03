Hundreds hit the streets for Macon’s 42nd annual Labor Day Road Race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some people may have taken their day off as a chance to sleep in but that wasn’t the case for hundreds who hit the ground running in Macon this morning. Residents and visitors alike kept the 40 plus years of tradition going on Labor Day.

“I meet strangers and they become my friends just by the support I show to them,” said race attendee John Walton.

Encouragement was in the air at Central City Park early Monday morning as hundreds cheered at the sound of shoes pounding the pavement.

“People from all different outlooks we just come together to enjoy one another,” said runner Freddie Mack.

“We have about 1100 5K runners and about 500 10K runners,” said Macon Track Running Club Vice President Bonnie Hopkins.

For organizers and runners, Macon’s 42nd annual Labor Day Road Race is where competition meets camaraderie.

“It’s very encouraging to come out with your friends, family and coworkers to do what you can do, be a part of the community and try to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Just ask John Walton. “It’s very dear to me. My co-workers were looking for me to support them,” he told 41NBC.

Though medical issues stopped him from running the race this year, it didn’t stop him from coming out to support.

“(It’s) easy to get distracted, discouraged, and give out at the end so I like to push them right at the end. Don’t give up. Some start walking and I cheer them on and they start back running,” he said.

The goal of it all is giving runners at every skill levels the confidence to keep going and helping them feel like winners–whether they’re in first place or last.

Results from this year’s races are as follows:

5K Winners

Men: Alan Black (15:31)

Women: Ann Center (17:55)

10K Winners

Men: Peyton Hoyal (34:01)

Women: Hannah Moore (45:21)

Fun Run Winners

Men: Jose Arredondo (6:36)

Women: Olivia Lowrimore (6:45)