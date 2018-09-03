Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting In West Macon

Macon-Bibb County deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting in West Bibb County.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) – Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley confirms the person shot and killed was 18-year-old Leonard Spivey Jr.

Coroner Leon Jones confirms a person has died in the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road across from the Macon Mall. Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley says the shooting happened as a result of an argument. The victim, who has not yet been named, ran inside the restaurant with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

This marks Bibb County’s 29th homicide in 2018.

