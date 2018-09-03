Busy roads as Labor Day weekend wraps up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Labor day travel weekend is nearing its final hours tonight and Georgia State Patrol wants to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Last year, 9 people died on Georgia roadways during the 78-hour travel period. This year troopers want that number to be zero. With 25% of Americans set to get out of town for the holiday, that means more drivers on highways passing right through Middle Georgia.

Troopers say they are watching for speeding, impaired drivers and distracted drivers not following Georgia’s new “Hands Free Law.”

If you run into trouble along the road, don’t forget AAA is offering free tows and rides, up to 10 miles for the rest of the evening.