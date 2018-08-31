Two killed in Cochran house fire after son tries to save mother

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman and her son were killed in house fire Thursday afternoon in Cochran.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says the accidental fire happened just after 4 p.m. on W. Peters Street. It happened as a result of unattended cooking on the stovetop.

According to Commissioner Hudgens, 53-year-old Larry Jackson pushed the caretaker out of the door during the fire, then went back in the house to get his mother, 83-year-old Elmon Lee Jackson, who was bedridden. Both Jackson and his mother died.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully involved with flames and smoke.

Mrs. Jackson’s birthday was August 25th, and Mr. Jackson is September 1st.

These deaths bring the number of fire deaths in Georgia for 2018 to 65.