Some tips on how to play it safe this Labor Day Weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Labor Day weekend may have started but that doesn’t mean it’s all fun and games. Though it’s a time for fun, officials say it’s also a time when accidents can happen. They want this Labor Day to be the safest one ever.

“We’re not saying don’t have fun, we’re saying use your head and don’t be careless,” said Georgia State Patrol Cpl Michael Burns.

- Advertisement -

Whether you’re driving or boating this weekend it’s important to take extra precaution.

“Think about not only the safety for you but also the safety of everyone else,” he said.

“It’s a very big time for recreation kids out of school, people off work. We encourage fun but it can be dangerous if you’re out here operating a vessel under the influence,” Department of Natural Resource’s Lamar Burns told 41NBC.

Related Article: GBI explains what to do if an active shooting occurs in your neighborhood

Authorities will be out on land and water watching for anything out of the ordinary.

“Running radar, using our laser you know holding road checks, doing speed details to try to make sure everybody is following the law,” Cpl. Burns said.

Following the rules of the road means leaving early if you’re taking a trip or taking a ride service if you’ve been drinking.

“Using something like Uber, Lyft or a cab. There’s plenty of services around town that you can use,” Cpl. Burns continued.

If you’re out on the lake, there’s no drinking at all. Though alcohol shouldn’t be a factor, Burns has a word of advice.

“Wear a life vest first and foremost,” he said.

For those on grill duty this weekend, Fire Safety Instructor Jeremy Webb says avoiding accidents starts with setting boundaries for children and animals.

“One of the main things we catch from grilling is burns, kids being too close to the grill or pets, animals. Keeping a child free zone, three feet of clearance, is always a helpful thing to do,” Webb said.

Labor Day Weekend has the potential for a lot of fun, but that’s all up to you to take precautions and make it a safe one.

Webb says more than 7,000 grilling accidents happen across the nation each year.

As far as speed checks, state troopers will be out doing road detail this weekend. Corporal Michael Burns says they’re not sure exactly where yet but for people to be on the look out.

If you are out on the lake this weekend you should know that only boaters under 13 are required to wear a life vest.

However, you must have enough for the number of people on the boat in case of an emergency.