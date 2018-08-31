Macon Chamber hopes city will benefit as Atlanta sees rapid growth

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is just an hour away from a city with a population now higher than that of 25 states.

Chamber of commerce officials are hoping rapid growth in the Atlanta area will mean the same soon for Middle Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Macon Chamber President Yvonne Williams says because of Macon’s location they’re sure they’ll begin to see major opportunities and benefits from that growth.

“There’s a great opportunity for Atlanta metro citizens to visit Macon for all the wonderful venues we offer, the music scenes, the theater scenes, the food industry,” she said.

Williams says she also believes more people in Atlanta will bring more jobs there as well as jobs in Macon as another growing city.