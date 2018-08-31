The End Zone: Week 3 scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

Friday, August 31:

Rutland 17, Houston County 62

Jones County  , Northside

Veterans  , Baldwin

Howard 46, Central 26

Morrow  , Mary Persons

Westside 27, Perry 30

Dodge County 22, West Laurens 10

Peach County  , Lee County

Telfair County  , Bleckley County

Dublin 20, Swainsboro 13

Jeff Davis  , East Laurens

Southwest  , Macon County

Hawkinsville  , Wilcox County

Johnson County 36, Warren County 18

Central, Talbotton  , Crawford County

Fitzgerald  , Dooly County

Taylor County 0, Turner County 30

Mt. Vernon 41, FPD 14

Josey  , Hancock Central

Mount de Sales  , Pinecrest Academy

George Walton 35, Stratford 0

Tattnall  , Trinity Christian

Treutlen  , Twiggs County

Aquinas 34, Wilkinson County 12

Brentwood 7, John Milledge 41

John Hancock  , Briarwood

Terrell Academy 7, Brookwood 42

Southland  , Westfield

