From the bench to the field, Georgia Chief Justice set to participate in Atlanta Braves game

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Supreme Court Justice, P. Harris Hines, is trading his gavel for a baseball glove this weekend.

Justice Hines is set to throw out the first pitch before The Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday at SunTrust Park.

This is believed to be the first time a Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice has ever thrown the ceremonial first pitch.

Justice Hines is retiring this week after serving 44 years on the bench.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime. I hope I can still get the ball across the plate,” says Chief Justice Hines.

The game starts at 7 PM.