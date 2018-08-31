Teenagers charged with murder in two deadly shootings at Macon convenience stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 17-year-old Jeremy Kendrick, Jr., and 16-year-old Arie Calloway are facing charges in two deadly shootings at Macon convenience stores.

The teenagers are charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of armed robbery following the incidents at Gulf Mart and Market Place #5. They were arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at a residence on Lakeview Drive.

Bibb County Sherriff David Davis says a total of five teenagers have been charged with murder in August.

“This is a horrible situation. I have four words. It starts at home. I beg parents to seek help to save their kids before it’s too late,” says Sheriff Davis.

No bond has been set for either suspect.

If you have any information in this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s at 478-751-7500.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators worked with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to make Friday’s arrests.