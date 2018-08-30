West Nile Virus cases reported in Middle Georgia, according to health district

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed seven cases of the West Nile Virus in the state, resulting in one death.

Michael Hokanson, with the North Central Health District, confirms there have been under 5 cases reported in the district. Hokanson says he is not able to tell us how many cases exactly and in which counties.

- Advertisement -

The health district urges Georgians to protect themselves from mosquitoes this Labor Day weekend.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz is working to get more information and how to protect yourself from the dangerous bites.