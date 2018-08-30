Police still looking for leads months after deadly Barberitos shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been almost eight months since the robbery turned fatal shooting at Barberitos in Warner Robins.

The shooting that happened in late January not only claimed the life of an employee but it also took away some peace of mind for residents.

Now according to police, there’s a chance the person responsible could still be walking the streets.

Captain Chris Rooks with the Warner Robins Police Department says they have a suspect, Daniel Franz, in custody for another armed robbery shooting that happened around the same time.

But they’re still working to see if there’s a connection.

“There’s certain things like evidence and witness testimony and everything that we need to charge somebody, which is probable cause on any case, we’re not at that point yet. We’re still working toward that and we also haven’t eliminated the fact that there may be other suspects out there.”

Rooks says the case is still very open and active. Franz is a suspect in a total of 3 robbery shootings that took place around that time. If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.