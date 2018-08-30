Monroe Sheriff on deputy misconduct:”This is a slap to all law enforcement”

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated following an inappropriate conduct investigation. The GBI and FBI also helped with conducting the investigation.

Monroe County officials say the trouble all started while former sheriff’s deputy, William Miller, was on duty doing his regular rounds. He pulled over a female suspect for a DUI and drug possession. He then later told her he could try to ‘make it go away’ if she did something for him first.

“This is a slap to all law enforcement people,” said Interim Monroe County Sheriff Al Shackelford.

Those were his words when asked his initial reaction to the accusations that Miller abused his power as an officer of the law.

“We as law enforcement are held to a higher standard and we emphasize that over and over again. We emphasize doing the right thing, treating everybody with dignity and respect,” Shackelford explained.

A misconduct investigation into Miller’s interaction with a woman he’d arrested in July revealed that he’d offered her help with her charges in exchange for sexual favors.

“We did the internal investigation. We turned the criminal investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI because it was an oath of office issue,” the Sheriff told 41NBC.

He was placed on administrative leave. The investigation that started August 24th showed Sheriff Shackelford a different side of the deputy he thought he knew.

“Our dealings with him here were very professional so without a doubt we were in shock,” he said.

The biggest piece of evidence in the case was a recorded conversation between Miller and the woman.

“Our internal affairs people met with Ms. Roberts that night, listened to the audio took a statement from her and found some evidence of a beer that was offered to her,” he explained.

Miller was fired Thursday and taken into custody for violation of oath of office.

He is now out on bond. Sheriff Shackelford tells us Miller hadn’t had any prior incidents of this kind in Monroe County or at any of the other agencies he worked for previously.

But because of the seriousness of the charge, he will likely never work in law enforcement again.

The woman involved is currently in the Fulton County Jail for a probation violation. She was facing charges for a DUI and possession of a methamphetamine.