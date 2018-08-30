Middle Georgia stays hot while the tropics are heating up

Good evening,

We have seen some storms rolling through the area today with heavy rain and some gusty winds. Most of the storms have weakened this evening but some light rain is possible across parts of Middle Georgia.



Kick off tomorrow night could see a few storms, but expect those to dissipate quickly through the evening. It will likely still be hot across Georgia with temperatures in the upper 80’s by kickoff.



Attention then turns to the tropics with a small chance of formation for an area of storms that are expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Right now we are not anticipating anything forming in the next few days, but it is something to keep an eye on.



Another area of activity is across the Atlantic, off the coast of Africa. There is a high chance of tropical cyclone formation in the area and due to the warm temperatures in the Atlantic it is highly likely that this become the next tropical storm within the next few days. At the moment the track of this storm will not bring it to the US but it is still something to watch.



As we head into Labor Day Weekend scattered storms are staying in the forecast as well as the heat. None of the days should be a washout, but expect the threat of storms as things heat up in the afternoon.