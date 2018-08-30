Former Monroe County Deputy charged in inappropriate conduct investigation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested following an investigation into inappropriate conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office started its investigation on Deputy William Miller after receiving information about the incident on August 24, 2018.

Miller was placed on administrative leave after he was accused of propositioning a woman for sexual favors in return for reducing her charges.

Following an investigation, conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI, Miller was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer.