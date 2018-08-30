MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville man will serve 87 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This comes after U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell handed down his sentencing on Monday.

“Felons with guns are headed to federal prison,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I commend the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work in this case.”

Police in Milledgeville searched the home of 27 year-old Jatavious Griswald back in May of 2015. Inside his car, they found two pistols, 14.94 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale.

They searched his person and found nearly $1,000 in cash on him and marijuana. The case was a part of a much larger initiative against crime–Project Safe Neighborhood.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, all played a role in investigating. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Easterling.