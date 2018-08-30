Free sunscreen available at schools and stadiums in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is providing free sunscreen to help protect students from skin cancer.

34 dispensers were installed this month across 18 sites, including middle & high schools, all three stadiums, and select offices. The Practice Safe Skin program helped purchase and install the specially-made dispensers.

The suncreen, SPF-30, contains an all-natural blend of 6% zinc and 6% titanium. The district says it is safe for ages 6 months and up.