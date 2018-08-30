Kroger’s same-day delivery service coming to customers in Macon, Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger is teaming up with Instacart to deliver groceries from its stores in Macon and Warner Robins to residents in the area.

Today’s announcement is part of an effort from both companies to expand across the nation. The expansion makes Instacart available to 1,600 stores within the Kroger family.

Customers will be able to sign-in to their Kroger account, enter a zip code, and shop for items. Once the order is complete, customers can it have it delivered in as little as two hours. Customers who order through Kroger’s website will receive their first delivery free.

Kroger stores in Bonaire and Perry will also offer same-day grocery delivery service.

The service will be available by the end of October.