Six Flags over Georgia set to open new pendulum ride in 2019

AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pendulum ride standing 15-stories tall is coming to Six Flags over Georgia.

Pandemonium is expected to debut in the park’s ScreamPunk-Themed section in late spring of 2019.

Thrill-seekers can expect the ride to reach up to 70 miles per hour in speed. 40 riders will swing back and forth while rotating counterclockwise 147 feet in the air.

“Pandemonium is the perfect mix of mayhem and adrenaline and the latest addition to Six Flags Over Georgia’s continued investment in new attractions like Twisted Cyclone and JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis,” says Dale Kaetzel, Park President.

Six Flags say this is the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast.