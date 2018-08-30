U.S. Senator David Perdue shares memories of Senator John McCain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator David Perdue is joining leaders from around the country in honoring the life of Senator John McCain.

McCain died over the weekend following a battle with brain cancer.

In a video statement, Perdue recalls some of his greatest moments with Senator McCain.

“One of my greatest memories with John McCain was during my campaign. It was the first time I’d ever run for anything, and John came down to Georgia a month before our election. We were having a rally to honor veterans. John walked all the way across that auditorium, came up with tears in his eyes, and hugged a man that I had not been introduced to yet. It turns out, that man was a retired Air Force pilot who for a time was in the cell next to John McCain during his time in the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam. It was an emotional moment for everybody in the auditorium. I’ll never forget it,” says Perdue.

Friday, McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol. A ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda is set for 11 AM.

