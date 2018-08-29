Prison officials investigate apparent inmate suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Prison officials in Georgia are investigating an inmate death that they say appears to be a suicide.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that guards found inmate Carl Sanford unresponsive in his cell at Coastal State Prison in Savannah around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency says Sanford was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Corrections officials did not provide any more details. They said they’re investigating the death, which they say is standard procedure when an inmate dies in custody.

Sanford was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary following a conviction in Gordon County. His latest possible release date was in 2024.