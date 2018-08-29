New fitness circuit added to Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is a new way to workout in Macon, without having to pay a membership fee.

Leadership Macon 2017 added a fitness circuit to the Amerson River Park trail. The fitness circuit has been up for some time, but Leadership Macon held its official ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The Leadership Macon 2017 class, made up of 49 members, raised $45,000 from various donors to buy and install the 8 piece exercise equipment. 23 people can use the equipment at once.

The class picked the project to combat the rise of obesity in the community.

“Our class wanted to find a project that would be of lasting impact to our community and hopefully leave our neighbors a little better off than they were before,” says Class representative Spencer Hawkins. “Having the ability to pay for an expensive gym membership should not be an obstacle to leading a healthy lifestyle.

The circuit is available to everyone during park hours.