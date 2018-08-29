More heat and more storm chances in Middle Georgia, but also some interest in the Atlantic

Good evening,

Scattered storms and heat were the stories from today across Middle Georgia. Some storms from Dooly to Macon counties were on the strong side, but otherwise a pretty average summer night was seen across the area.



Thursday looks to bring another day of heat and humidity along with the threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A cold front to our north will still struggle to move south, so don’t expect much in the way of relief from the heat (outside of a temporary cool down from scattered storms).



By Friday afternoon all eyes are on the football forecast! Right now our game of the week looks to see the possibility of scattered storms. Regardless, it will be a hot day with moderate cooling by halftime.



We are also monitoring an area of storms off the coast of Africa that looks to become our next Atlantic tropical cyclone. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 70% chance of formation in the next 5 days, so it is definitely something to keep an eye on! Despite what you may read on social media and the like, there is not any definitive evidence, other than a single weather model, that suggests there will be a large storm in the Gulf. Just stay aware of weather reports, as it is the peak of Hurricane Season and storms can pop up and intensify quickly.