Heat and humidity sticks around Middle Georgia for days to come

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A high pressure system building up along the east coast will continue to create hot and humid conditions in Middle Georgia. A breakdown of the system can be found here.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun in Middle Georgia with a few isolated showers in the afternoon hours.

High humidity plus this heat means it will feel hotter than the actual temperature reading.

Since the high pressure system won’t go anywhere anytime soon, there won’t be any big changes to our forecast in the next seven days.

