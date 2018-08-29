Dog of the Week: Matilda

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Dog of the Week” is Matilda!

Matilda is just under five years old. She is an English bulldog who is ready to be adopted.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels says Matilda has a big personality. Some might even say this bulldog is a diva.

She enjoys playing ball, giving kisses and displaying lots of affection towards people. She also likes to just hang out and relax.

Brabham says Matilda would fit perfectly in a family with older children and no other pets. She is not as good with other dogs and cats.

Matilda is currently in good health. She has been to the vet and has received all her shots.

English bulldogs usually require more care than other dogs. Because of the breed and physical features the dogs have, Brabham warns adopters to tend to Matilda’s health needs daily and be prepared for more costly vet bills if an issue is found.

If you’re interested in adopting Matilda or any other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.