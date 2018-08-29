Milledgeville police searching for answers in death investigation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police are investigating how a feud between two families ended up with one man dead.

Officers responded to a fight on Evans Avenue and Oconee Street around 6:20 Friday night.

When they arrived, they say they found 47-year-old Eddie Oscar Dennis, III dead in the road.

An autopsy revealed he died from his head on hitting the pavement. Prior to the his death, police say Dennis was spotted in a video appearing to fight with 28-year-old Gar’trell Ford.

Right now, Ford has only been detained for questioning as a witness.

This is a developing story, stay with 41-nbc for updates.