Victim identified following shooting in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
It happened at the corner of Walnut St. and Forest Avenue.
Deputies say 25-year-old Kerrick Mitchell was shot in the upper back area. Right now, his condition is unknown.
Investigators are still on the scene. No arrests have been made.
BREAKING: There are reports of a shooting at the corner of Walnut St. and Forest Avenue in Macon. I’m working to get more information. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/AJ7AqfFLEG
— Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) August 29, 2018