Victim identified following shooting in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

By
Jerry Shannon
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

It happened at the corner of Walnut St. and Forest Avenue.

Deputies say 25-year-old Kerrick Mitchell was shot in the upper back area. Right now, his condition is unknown.

Investigators are still on the scene. No arrests have been made.

 

