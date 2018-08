MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is looking for its next group of Youth Commissioners.

Applications for the year-long program are being accepted now through September 7th.

Students in grades 10th through 12th will meet each month to learn how the consolidated government works. The program will also include trips out of the county.

To apply for the program, click here. To hear what former participants have to say about the program, click here.