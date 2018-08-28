Warner Robins City Council to vote on $34 million bond

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a special called meeting.

Councilman, Tim Thomas, says the council is supposed to vote on the approval of a $34 million bond. The bond money would pay for recreation projects, a fire department at the industrial park and courthouse.

Thomas also says the bond would be paid over the next 6 years with the city’s revenue and Special Project Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars.

If the council approves the bond money, the should be available as soon as September 10.

