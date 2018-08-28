Summer heat sticks around Middle Georgia through the week

Good evening,

The heat was on today in Macon as we saw temperatures climb into the mid 90’s! Plenty of sunshine and humidity made it pretty miserable today, but get used to it because more of the same is on the way through the week.



High pressure continues to pump in more moisture from the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. This means the heat index values will continue to climb, potentially into the upper 90’s. We are also expecting more pop up storms in during the afternoon hours through the week.



As we head through the end of the week we will keep storms in the forecast and increase our storm chances by Thursday and Friday. The heat will stick around as well, with no end in sight for the immediate future.

