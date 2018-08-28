Restaurant Report Card: August 28th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health scores this week in the latest edition of Restaurant Report Card.
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
CHURCH’S CHICKEN
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Big Chic
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Roberta Grill
17 W CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 98
Champion’s House
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Shadetree BBQ
111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up…
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 75
Violations include:
– Mold observed on the soda nozzle near the bar area
– Pan of refried beans didn’t have any date marks on it
– Cooked chicken in gallon-sized Ziploc bags were marked as expired on August 15th, when the inspection took place on August 20th.