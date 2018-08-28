Restaurant Report Card: August 28th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health scores this week in the latest edition of Restaurant Report Card.

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

CHURCH’S CHICKEN

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Big Chic

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Roberta Grill

17 W CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Hudson’s BBQ

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 98

Champion’s House

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Shadetree BBQ

111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up…

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 75

Violations include:

– Mold observed on the soda nozzle near the bar area

– Pan of refried beans didn’t have any date marks on it

– Cooked chicken in gallon-sized Ziploc bags were marked as expired on August 15th, when the inspection took place on August 20th.