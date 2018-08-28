NAACP concerned over community impact of Navicent Health merger with Atrium Health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A merger in the works between Navicent Health and Atrium Health in North Carolina has many wondering what it will mean for community members in Macon-Bibb.

Macon’s chapter of the NAACP has planned to express its concerns tonight and ask both hospitals those questions directly.

The group is hosting a town hall at the Government Center in Macon at 6:30 pm to talk with residents and hospital staff about how it will affect residents.

NAACP President Gwennette Westbrooks says Atrium has several pending lawsuits including a federal anti-trust lawsuit.

The suit claims the group hiked up medical costs to prevent competition.

“We just need to know what does this merge mean for our community? Will people lose their jobs? Will the same doctors who have been vital in this community still be a part of Navicent?” Westbrooks told 41NBC.

Westbrooks says she invited Navicent Health and Atrium to address the crowd but there’s no word if they’ll be in attendance.

Navicent Rep Megan Allen says because the hospital is in a “silent phase” of the merger, they can’t discuss details at this time.

Here’s the original announcement from Navicent about the merger with Atrium: