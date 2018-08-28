Motorcyclist says ‘Stop the Bleed’ instructor saved his life after a crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist in Macon says ‘Stop the Bleed’ saved his life after an accident doctors told him was a miracle he survived.

Rick Compton shared his story today as Navicent Health trauma specialists held a training with its team members and Stop the Bleed instructor Kristal Smith–the woman who saved him.

Compton says losing control of his bike and flipping off the road in April caused major injuries.

But he wouldn’t be alive if Kristal hadn’t been nearby and taken action.

“I lost a piece of me on the side of the road that day but I gained something more important. I gained faith and trust in people and humanity that there (are) people out there that will help you when you need it the most. She saved my life and the good doctor’s here, they saved my leg,” Compton told 41NBC.

Compton says he broke his hip, rib, and had one foot partially severed off during the accident.

His doctor’s said he wouldn’t walk for a year but he is walking now just four months later.

He still suffers from some nerve damage.